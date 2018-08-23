Healthequity Inc (HQY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 2.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.5% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $169,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $345,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,110 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.