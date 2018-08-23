HelloGold (HGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. HelloGold has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $2,036.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

