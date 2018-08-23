Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4,348.2% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 614,885 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 761,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 86.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 114,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,603,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $603,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $833,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,608.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,600,991 shares of company stock valued at $71,507,782. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. OTR Global raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

