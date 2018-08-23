High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. High Income Securities Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.0564544571901 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,200. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a $0.0283 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

