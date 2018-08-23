HL Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 84.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $14,793,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,873,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

