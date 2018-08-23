HNI Corp (HNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

HNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.47. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts expect that HNI will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.90%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $42,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 23,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $885,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,547 shares of company stock worth $2,510,219. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HNI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

