Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Purchases 7,603 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,727.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 33,821 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $385,559.40.

On Friday, August 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,690 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $119,834.90.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 39,882 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $447,874.86.

On Friday, June 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 19,444 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $224,578.20.

On Friday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,811 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $124,542.72.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,156 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $311,750.88.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.50. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.42%. equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 82.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EARN. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,393.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 63.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

