Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,938 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares accounts for about 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 634,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

