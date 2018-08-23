Homrich & Berg Has $495,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 1,244,543 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,415,000 after buying an additional 993,438 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,531,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15,223.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 441,477 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,717,000 after buying an additional 435,362 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.