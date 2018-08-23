Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2259 per share on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,607. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

