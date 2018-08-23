HorusPay Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,333.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00264696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149208 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033099 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

