HP (HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HP updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.55 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.00-2.03 EPS.

HPQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 8,140,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,829. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. HP has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

