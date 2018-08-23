HP (HPQ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. HP also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.00-2.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Maxim Group raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HP to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.47.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,064,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. HP has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

