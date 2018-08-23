HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,000. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of HRT Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $248,912,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $172,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,697,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,563 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 226,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $265,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $158,680,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total value of $3,661,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,904.90 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.04 billion, a PE ratio of 418.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,942.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

