HSBC (HSBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.54

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.54 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 123086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 8.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in HSBC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 76,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 223,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 143,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

