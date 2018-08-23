Huami Corp (HMI) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,103 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Huami worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Huami Corp has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

