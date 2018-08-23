Hubbell (HUBB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

HUBB stock opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

