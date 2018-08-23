HubSpot Inc (HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher Sells 3,815 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $495,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HUBS stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,633. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.