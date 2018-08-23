Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565,358 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $65,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,444,449. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

