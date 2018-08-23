Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $185,624,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 537.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,291,000 after purchasing an additional 298,629 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,074,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 271.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,917 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $250.91 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

