Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 14.70% of Hurco Companies worth $44,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 91,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hurco Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

HURC opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.39. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

