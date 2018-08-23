ICU Medical (ICUI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICUI. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $337.00.

ICUI opened at $300.50 on Monday. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $167.90 and a fifty-two week high of $321.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $360.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total value of $199,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.17, for a total value of $3,693,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,895,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,481 shares of company stock worth $251,849,263 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $200,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $205,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

