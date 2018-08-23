IDACORP Inc (IDA) Receives $90.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $252,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,957.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $4,335,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 6.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.34. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $100.04.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $339.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.