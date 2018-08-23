IDEX (IEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 6.9% and 1.9%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, the company has raised its earnings per share guidance for 2018 from $5.05-$5.20 to $5.27-$5.35 per share range. Organic sales are projected to grow 7% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, the stock's earnings estimates have been increased both for 2018 and 2019.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.10.

IEX stock opened at $152.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other IDEX news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $13,636,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 149,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $894,570.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,112.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,274 shares of company stock valued at $20,157,104 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

