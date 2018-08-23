IFP Advisors Inc Buys 409 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,330,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,816,136,000 after acquiring an additional 646,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,894,372,000 after acquiring an additional 335,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,860,000 after acquiring an additional 750,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,071,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $204.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

