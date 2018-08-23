IFP Advisors Inc Has $568,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,921,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 235.2% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 65.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

