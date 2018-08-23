IFP Advisors Inc Has $633,000 Stake in IQ Global Resources ETF (GRES)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQ Global Resources ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Global Resources ETF alerts:

GRES stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

About IQ Global Resources ETF

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.