Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Illinois Tool Works earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.435784053361 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $134.66 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

