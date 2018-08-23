Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.61, for a total value of $366,604.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.14, for a total transaction of $579,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,997,491.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,381 shares of company stock worth $12,705,431. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Illumina from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $335.78 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $341.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.