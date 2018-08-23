Imax (IMAX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Imax (NYSE:IMAX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Imax earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1380564838643 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Imax stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 8,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Imax has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Imax will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Imax from $37.75 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

In other Imax news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $43,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Demirian sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $66,404.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,018 shares of company stock valued at $667,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

