Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

