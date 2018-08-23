Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) by 56.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 70.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

