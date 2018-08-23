Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,816,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,585,000 after buying an additional 503,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,370,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,277,000 after buying an additional 756,954 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,997,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,012,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 49.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after buying an additional 834,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 28.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 492,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.45 to $25.90 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

