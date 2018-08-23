Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Holdings Trimmed by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,952,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 826,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,663 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $259,109.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $99.15 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

