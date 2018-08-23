Ingredion Inc (INGR) Position Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ingredion by 375.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ingredion by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,624,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.