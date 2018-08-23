Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $41.00 price target on Innovative Industrial Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.05 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of -1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $39.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 31.15%. analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 6,013 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $224,525.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,502 shares in the company, valued at $466,824.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 400 shares of company stock valued at $14,612. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 306.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

