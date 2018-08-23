Inogen (INGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Inogen outperformed its industry in a year’s time. A solid second quarter and business-to-business and direct-to-consumer sales in the United States are major positives. Management is upbeat about strong contributions from the company’s core direct-to-consumer unit. Strong growth of the company’s business-to-business sales in Europe also buoys optimism. In fact, management expects to see strength in Europe in the quarters ahead. Management is also optimistic about the company’s increasing hiring in Cleveland. Expansion in margins and a raised 2018 guidance are encouraging as well. On the flip side, Inogen’s rental revenues were soft in the quarter. In fact, management expects rental revenues to remain low throughout 2018. Rising operating expenses are discouraging as well. This is likely to keep margins under pressure. Stiff competition in the MedTech space is likely to mar prospects.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Inogen to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.17.

INGN stock opened at $238.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $242.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. equities analysts expect that Inogen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $2,400,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $456,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,597.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,901. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 2,649.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 53,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Inogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Inogen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Inogen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $297,032,000 after acquiring an additional 111,514 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

