Inogen (INGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $262.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inogen outperformed its industry in a year’s time. A solid second quarter and business-to-business and direct-to-consumer sales in the United States are major positives. Management is upbeat about strong contributions from the company’s core direct-to-consumer unit. Strong growth of the company’s business-to-business sales in Europe also buoys optimism. In fact, management expects to see strength in Europe in the quarters ahead. Management is also optimistic about the company’s increasing hiring in Cleveland. Expansion in margins and a raised 2018 guidance are encouraging as well. On the flip side, Inogen’s rental revenues were soft in the quarter. In fact, management expects rental revenues to remain low throughout 2018. Rising operating expenses are discouraging as well. This is likely to keep margins under pressure. Stiff competition in the MedTech space is likely to mar prospects.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on Inogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Inogen to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.17.

INGN opened at $238.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 182.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $242.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 17,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $3,440,350.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $2,400,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,901. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

