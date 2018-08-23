Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA) Insider Buys 13,500 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider Cibt Education Group Inc acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,205.00.

Cibt Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Cibt Education Group Inc acquired 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Cibt Education Group Inc acquired 260,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,400.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Cibt Education Group Inc acquired 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,070.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Cibt Education Group Inc acquired 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,070.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Cibt Education Group Inc acquired 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,205.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 27,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,935.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,720.00.

Shares of TSE MBA traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.80. 13,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,709. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.87.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.84 million for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.63 target price (up previously from C$1.51) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student-housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, and language training, as well as approximately 150 career, language, and vocational programs.

