Insider Buying: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) CEO Acquires $48,540.00 in Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 6,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $48,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,879. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,025,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

