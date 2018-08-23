Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc (TORQ) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ) Director Steven Mark Cook acquired 25,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Shares of CVE TORQ traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.42. 44,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,374. Torq Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds interest in the Speedway Gold Project covering an area of 1,080 hectares located in western Utah; and the West Mercur gold project covering an area of 43,000 hectares in Salt Lake city.

