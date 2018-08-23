Insider Selling: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,894. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.17. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.73 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 171.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth $216,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 29.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,620,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after buying an additional 603,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter.

BMCH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.