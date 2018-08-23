Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $118,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Monday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $113,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,929 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $166,572.23.

On Tuesday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,087 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $171,359.37.

On Friday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,250 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $294,945.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,250 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $295,785.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $40,132.50.

On Thursday, July 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,250 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $233,197.50.

On Friday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,450 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $132,912.50.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,041. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 23.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CorVel by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,679,000 after buying an additional 98,761 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

