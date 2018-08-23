Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Director Sells 3,890,942 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Robert R. Parsons sold 3,890,942 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $294,194,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Godaddy to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

