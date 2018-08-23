Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trey Byus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $302,400.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Trey Byus sold 40,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $575,200.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $357,152.50.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Trey Byus sold 50,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 128,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,836. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $687.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.89 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth about $22,409,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,624,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 878,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 184.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

