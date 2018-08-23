Insider Selling: New Relic Inc (NEWR) CFO Sells $342,531.42 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $342,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,370 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $344,312.90.

On Monday, August 13th, Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.35, for a total transaction of $1,580,250.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 22,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,401,650.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $759,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,114 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $122,540.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Mark Sachleben sold 23,589 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $2,541,950.64.

On Thursday, June 7th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $803,850.00.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $101.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 0.77. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Argus started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,772,000 after acquiring an additional 731,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,744,000 after acquiring an additional 669,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,051,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 331,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $19,133,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

