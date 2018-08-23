Insider Selling: Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Insider Sells 20,500 Shares of Stock

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $617,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NINE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 3,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,183. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $205.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.71 million.

NINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth $15,390,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 124,485 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 358,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 69,838 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP grew its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth $5,843,000.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

