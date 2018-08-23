Insider Selling: PCM Inc (PCMI) Insider Sells 52,732 Shares of Stock

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 52,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $1,176,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,619.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PCMI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,628. PCM Inc has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $265.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. PCM had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.98 million. analysts forecast that PCM Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of PCM by 5.6% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,239,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PCM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PCM by 9.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PCM by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCM by 322.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on PCM to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

