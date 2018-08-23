Insider Selling: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Director Sells $119,912.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,040 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $119,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PFPT opened at $114.48 on Thursday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFPT. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4,395.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.