Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) COO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 2,600 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $23,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wendy Diddell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Wendy Diddell sold 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $23,050.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Wendy Diddell sold 900 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $8,460.00.

Shares of RELL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,903. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 28.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

